Michael Nossal Purchases 40,000 Shares of IGO Limited (IGO.AX) (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (IGO.AX) (ASX:IGO) insider Michael Nossal bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.40 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,000.00 ($182,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.54.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

