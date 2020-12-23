MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,141 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,528 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.