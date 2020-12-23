MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.
Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,141 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,491,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,528 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.