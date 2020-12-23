Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

