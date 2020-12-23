Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

