Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 10422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 41.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 150,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 242.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

