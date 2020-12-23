Meridian Network Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $614,370.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00048676 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004592 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,633,382 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.