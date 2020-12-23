Meridian Network Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $614,370.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00048676 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004592 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,633,382 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

