Merchants Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

