Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. BidaskClub raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

