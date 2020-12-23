Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 25,220 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 82.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE BUD opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.24, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

