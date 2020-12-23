Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 24 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 102.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,125.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $976.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $824.77.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

