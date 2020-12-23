Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 23 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $515.62 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.67 and its 200 day moving average is $438.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $6,715,951. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

