Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $336,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

