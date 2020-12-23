Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 90.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.