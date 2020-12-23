Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

