Melon Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.90 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $33.90 million and $1.56 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $32.68 or 0.00138620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00052703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00341981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,389 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

