Mchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Mchain has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $68,401.87 and $58.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003450 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006781 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000408 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 72.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.