Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MATW. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of MATW opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2,712.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 213,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 241.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

