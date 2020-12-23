Matthew Zinn Sells 421 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $13,038.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,607.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,844.14.

On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $1,872.41.

EGHT stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.