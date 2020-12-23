MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00676108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00122150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00371642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00064475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00100706 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

