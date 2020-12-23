Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MARA opened at $13.97 on Monday. Marathon Patent Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $888.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

