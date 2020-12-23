Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TUSK opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
