Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TUSK opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

