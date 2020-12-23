LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

