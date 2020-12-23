LVZ Advisors Inc. Invests $616,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 16,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.