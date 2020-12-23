LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.5% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 7,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

