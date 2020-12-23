LVZ Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.30. 6,505,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

