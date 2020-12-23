Lunyr Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $160,599.54 and approximately $30,997.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00326759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

