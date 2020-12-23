Luckin Coffee Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,666 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the typical volume of 136 put options.

LKNCY opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luckin Coffee stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Luckin Coffee worth $35,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

