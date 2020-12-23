Loop Capital Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.03.

DRI stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $37,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $26,591,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 187.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 477,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 311,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

