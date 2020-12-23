Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Santander

Santander cut shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LRENY stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.