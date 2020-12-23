Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.