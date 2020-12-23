Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Up 0.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.03. 167,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $133.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

