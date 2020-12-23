Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.70

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 47957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 1,570,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

