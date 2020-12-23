Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.99

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition comprises about 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

