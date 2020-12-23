LINKA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,722.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.37 million and $54,722.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

