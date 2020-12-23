Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

LMNR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

