Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of -61.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

LMNR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

