Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.39. Liminal BioSciences shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1,702 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

