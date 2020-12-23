Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.86. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 549,353 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 136.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 122.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $64,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.