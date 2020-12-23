Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Levolution token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $316,841.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00322501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Levolution Token Profile

LEVL is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,401,640 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.