Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $25.47. Leslie’s shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

