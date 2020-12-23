Leslie A. Dach Sells 25,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $1,576,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,685.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,920.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

