Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$53,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,720.25.

John Andrew Cooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$40,220.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock opened at C$20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.92. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

LNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.