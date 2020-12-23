LendingClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,828 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,977% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

NYSE:LC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $661.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $190,061 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

