Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

