Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24). Approximately 9,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.92.

About Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. The company operates through three segments: Hemmers, KMR, and Chinoh-Tex. It offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. The company is also involved in the retailing of fabric and haberdashery, as well as operates stores in Germany.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.