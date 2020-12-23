Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Trading Up 7.7%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 191,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 116,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 4,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,391.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,978 shares of company stock worth $1,092,433. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

