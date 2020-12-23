Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.80. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 135.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $3,379,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

