Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBAI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $612.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 165,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

