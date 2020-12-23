La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: LJPC) recently:

12/18/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/15/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/12/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/5/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

12/4/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

11/25/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2020 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,029. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

