Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

